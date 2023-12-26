The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Theriva Biologics Inc’s (TOVX) Stock

In the past week, TOVX stock has gone down by -23.25%, with a monthly decline of -12.50% and a quarterly plunge of -15.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.29% for Theriva Biologics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.93% for TOVX’s stock, with a -28.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOVX is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOVX is 16.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume for TOVX on December 26, 2023 was 46.78K shares.

TOVX) stock’s latest price update

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX: TOVX)’s stock price has dropped by -14.22 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:TOVX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve Shallcross – Chief Executive and CFO Dr. Manel Cascalló – General Director, European Subsidiary Dr. Vince Wacher – Head, Corporate and Product Development Conference Call Participants James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Theriva Biologics, Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

TOVX Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOVX fell by -23.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5701. In addition, Theriva Biologics Inc saw -3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOVX starting from SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A now owns 250,000 shares of Theriva Biologics Inc, valued at $9,703 using the latest closing price.

SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, the CEO and CFO of Theriva Biologics Inc, purchase 26,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that SHALLCROSS STEVEN A is holding 236,000 shares at $16,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOVX

The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.62. Equity return is now at value -36.18, with -26.32 for asset returns.

Based on Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.