The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) Stock

The stock of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has gone down by -6.72% for the week, with a 4.06% rise in the past month and a -16.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.22% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.06% for LCID’s stock, with a -28.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LCID is 874.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LCID on December 26, 2023 was 32.44M shares.

LCID) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 4.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-25 that 2024 could be an excellent year for electric vehicle stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LCID Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Lucid Group Inc saw -35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from Bell Michael, who sale 46,735 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bell Michael now owns 1,437,293 shares of Lucid Group Inc, valued at $280,877 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc, purchase 265,693,703 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,366,658,905 shares at $1,814,687,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -33.45 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.