The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) Stock

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a 11.75% increase in the past week, with a 144.65% gain in the past month, and a 207.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.54% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.82% for CLSK’s stock, with a 148.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLSK is 175.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.56% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 19.82M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) has increased by 3.12 when compared to last closing price of 11.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that When developing their trading strategies, investors seek vehicles that not only provide diversification but also align with their risk tolerance and investment goals.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLSK Trading at 97.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares surge +113.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +233.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +456.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 482.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from McNeill Larry, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.42 back on Dec 08. After this action, McNeill Larry now owns 249,637 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $416,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.96 for the present operating margin

-54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -78.48. The total capital return value is set at -21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.93. Equity return is now at value -24.45, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.41. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10,515.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.