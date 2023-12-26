The 245.63% Simple Moving Average of Safety Shot Inc’s (SHOT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has gone down by -1.21% for the week, with a 14.01% rise in the past month and a 169.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.47% for SHOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for SHOT’s stock, with a 245.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SHOT is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SHOT is 35.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.92% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOT on December 26, 2023 was 5.63M shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has dropped by -8.95 compared to previous close of 4.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Little-known wellness and functional beverage company Safety Shot NASDAQ: SHOT captured headlines and imagination this week as its stock surged higher on exceptional volume. The small-cap company saw its stock rise triple-digits before falling dramatically on Wednesday but remains green on the week as of Wednesday’s close.

SHOT Trading at 44.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares surge +12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +182.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +943.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 531.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -234.98, with -153.19 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.