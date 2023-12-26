The -13.88% Decline of Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s (NMRA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NMRA stock has gone up by 19.78%, with a monthly gain of 46.94% and a quarterly surge of 53.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.44% for Neumora Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.35% for NMRA’s stock, with a 46.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NMRA is 48.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMRA on December 26, 2023 was 311.31K shares.

NMRA) stock’s latest price update

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA)’s stock price has soared by 25.09 in relation to previous closing price of 13.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Many investors are familiar with the idea that there are many reasons why insiders sell shares, but there’s only one reason they buy. Insider buying indicates a belief that a company’s stock is undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NMRA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NMRA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $13 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMRA Trading at 47.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares surge +46.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA rose by +19.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.30. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRA starting from ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, who purchase 3,357 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Nov 14. After this action, ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC now owns 4,131,207 shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., valued at $40,217 using the latest closing price.

Burow Kristina, the Director of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,357 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Burow Kristina is holding 4,131,207 shares at $40,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRA

The total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.42.

Based on Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.