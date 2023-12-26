The -13.88% Decline of Luminar Technologies Inc’s (LAZR) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has seen a 7.10% increase in the past week, with a 27.57% gain in the past month, and a -19.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for LAZR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.09% for LAZR’s stock, with a -36.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LAZR is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LAZR is 256.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 29.60% of that float. The average trading volume for LAZR on December 26, 2023 was 6.76M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.83 in comparison to its previous close of 3.31, however, the company has experienced a 7.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Penny growth stocks are perhaps the best asset you can choose if you want to chase outsized long-term gains without taking massive risks or going too much into speculative territory. Combining high growth potential with the low share prices of pennies — especially ones that are undervalued — can uncover some of the best deals on the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -29.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 42,171 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,467,282 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $234,682 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc, sale 18,305 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 692,699 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -2424.67, with -87.65 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.