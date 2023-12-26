The -13.88% Decline of JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, JD stock has gone up by 0.66%, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly plunge of -7.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for JD.com Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for JD’s stock, with a -17.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) is 12.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JD is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is $163.19, which is $16.13 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On December 26, 2023, JD’s average trading volume was 13.06M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 27.98. However, the company has seen a 0.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that Few figures in the investment realm have captured attention quite like Michael Burry.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.86. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -50.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc ADR stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc ADR (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.