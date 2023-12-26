Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 81.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tesla Inc (TSLA) by analysts is $241.00, which is -$11.54 below the current market price. The public float for TSLA is 2.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TSLA was 121.15M shares.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.77relation to previous closing price of 254.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that EV stocks will probably be a growth tailwind for many investors’ portfolios in 2024. Elon Musk remarked earlier this year that the interest rate environment was putting pressure on the sales of EVs.

TSLA’s Market Performance

Tesla Inc (TSLA) has seen a -0.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.83% gain in the past month and a 2.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for TSLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for TSLA’s stock, with a 11.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $146 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSLA Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.50. In addition, Tesla Inc saw 105.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Taneja Vaibhav, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Taneja Vaibhav now owns 104,930 shares of Tesla Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc, sale 1,298 shares at $244.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 69,390 shares at $317,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 23.13, with 12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tesla Inc (TSLA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.