Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) is 19.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TME is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) is $35.01, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 695.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On December 26, 2023, TME’s average trading volume was 7.74M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has dropped by -3.95 compared to previous close of 8.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TME broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

TME’s Market Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.47% gain in the past month and a 35.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for TME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.23% for the last 200 days.

TME Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.