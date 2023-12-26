Tellurian Inc (TELL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL)’s stock price has increased by 9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. However, the company has seen a 23.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Natural gas prices were on the rise Monday. Seasonal demand and geopolitical turmoil have been driving record volumes of natural gas to LNG export plants in the U.S. Tellurian stock is still too speculative a way to play the commodity.

Is It Worth Investing in Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tellurian Inc (TELL) by analysts is $2.64, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for TELL is 605.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.61% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of TELL was 32.29M shares.

TELL’s Market Performance

The stock of Tellurian Inc (TELL) has seen a 23.38% increase in the past week, with a 60.65% rise in the past month, and a -27.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.83% for TELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.53% for TELL’s stock, with a -26.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TELL Trading at 30.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +58.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL rose by +23.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6535. In addition, Tellurian Inc saw -50.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from GROSS JONATHAN S, who purchase 120,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Dec 15. After this action, GROSS JONATHAN S now owns 460,000 shares of Tellurian Inc, valued at $80,400 using the latest closing price.

GROSS JONATHAN S, the Director of Tellurian Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that GROSS JONATHAN S is holding 340,000 shares at $61,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.04. Equity return is now at value -20.06, with -9.01 for asset returns.

Based on Tellurian Inc (TELL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tellurian Inc (TELL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.