Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) has increased by 21.63 when compared to last closing price of 5.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Syros (SYRS) posts encouraging initial data from the phase II SELECT-AML-1 study evaluating tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYRS is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SYRS is 20.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYRS on December 26, 2023 was 187.26K shares.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS stock saw an increase of 68.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 160.37% and a quarterly increase of 75.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.18% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 79.47% for SYRS’s stock, with a 111.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at 125.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.05%, as shares surge +151.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +68.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 95.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 6,287 shares at the price of $4.95 back on Dec 12. After this action, Roth David now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,121 using the latest closing price.

Roth David, the Chief Medical Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,287 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Roth David is holding 6,287 shares at $24,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.