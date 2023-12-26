Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has gone up by 18.10% for the week, with a 69.86% rise in the past month and a -29.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.65% for SRFM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.96% for SRFM’s stock, with a -10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRFM is 59.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRFM on December 26, 2023 was 171.17K shares.

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) has jumped by 16.98 compared to previous close of 1.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-11-27 that Surf Air Mobility (NYSE: SRFM), the air mobility platform transforming regional flying through electrification, and Azul Conecta, Brazil’s largest airline, are teaming up to introduce electric Cessna Caravans into Azul’s fleet, aiming to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2045. Their joint vision for environmental progress positions them to fast-track electric aircraft development.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRFM Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares surge +69.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +18.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8927. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc saw -60.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc, valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.