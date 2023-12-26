Sunworks Inc (SUNW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SUNW is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SUNW is 53.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.74% of that float. The average trading volume of SUNW on December 26, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.36 in relation to its previous close of 0.26. However, the company has experienced a -7.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUNW’s Market Performance

Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has seen a -7.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.31% gain in the past month and a -43.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.91% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.25% for SUNW’s stock, with a -69.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.95%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2801. In addition, Sunworks Inc saw -82.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -135.47, with -66.18 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.