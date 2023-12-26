Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc (RUN) is $20.81, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 211.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUN on December 26, 2023 was 14.35M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.67 in relation to its previous close of 19.39. However, the company has experienced a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Over the last several months, solar stocks lost their shine. In fact, many lost more than 50% of their value.

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen a 3.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 68.80% gain in the past month and a 51.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for RUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.20% for RUN’s stock, with a 19.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $31 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at 57.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +70.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -19.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $19.92 back on Dec 19. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,248,036 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $1,494,000 using the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 4,073 shares at $18.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 1,396,390 shares at $74,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value -19.47, with -6.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.