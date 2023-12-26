StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Stock Faces 3.38% Weekly Volatility

The stock of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has gone up by 3.66% for the week, with a 25.10% rise in the past month and a 75.77% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for STNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for STNE’s stock, with a 48.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) is above average at 29.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for STNE is 248.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNE on December 26, 2023 was 5.60M shares.

STNE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) has surged by 0.72 when compared to previous closing price of 18.01, but the company has seen a 3.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that The returns can be massive when you can scoop up shares on the cheap before the rest of the market catches on. Of course, separating the wheat from the chaff is easier said than done.

STNE Trading at 36.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +22.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.60. In addition, StoneCo Ltd saw 92.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.