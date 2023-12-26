Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.77relation to previous closing price of 16.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that The Spirit/JetBlue trial is concluding, with the judge expected to rule at some point after December 13, 2023. I see the chance of a JetBlue/Spirit victory as around 65% compared to market implied odds of 40%. This may be another case of overreach on anti-trust by the current administration, but there is a limited track record of airline deals happening without a DoJ settlement.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SAVE is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAVE is $16.29, which is -$0.42 below the current market price. The public float for SAVE is 108.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.40% of that float. The average trading volume for SAVE on December 26, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

SAVE’s Market Performance

The stock of Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has seen a 4.90% increase in the past week, with a 29.25% rise in the past month, and a 4.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for SAVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.94% for SAVE stock, with a simple moving average of 8.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at 22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +24.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -33.87, with -5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.