Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-19 that Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) announced that it has appointed Peter Carlson as its chief financial officer. Carlson has previously served as CFO at MiMedx Group, chief operating officer at Brighthouse Financial, and chief accounting officer at MetLife.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for MDAI is 0.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.45% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of MDAI was 1.10M shares.

MDAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has seen a -10.07% decrease in the past week, with a 0.81% rise in the past month, and a -33.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.43% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.59% for MDAI’s stock, with a -68.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDAI Trading at -10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -75.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDAI starting from DiMaio John Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Nov 20. After this action, DiMaio John Michael now owns 2,481,908 shares of Spectral AI Inc, valued at $5,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value -9.54, with -8.69 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.