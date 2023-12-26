Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SWN stock has gone up by 5.56%, with a monthly decline of -1.19% and a quarterly surge of 6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 1.43x. The 36-month beta value for SWN is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWN is $8.32, which is $1.68 above than the current price. The public float for SWN is 1.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on December 26, 2023 was 20.73M shares.

SWN) stock’s latest price update

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.15relation to previous closing price of 6.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that As we head into the new year, the one of the biggest trends on many investors’ minds is renewable energy. The trillion-dollar renewable energy industry is worth a close inspection.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 128.69, with 39.24 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.