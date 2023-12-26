SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) Stock: A -4.59% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has gone down by -6.33% for the week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month and a 18.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.44% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.59% for SOUN’s stock, with a -16.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOUN is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SOUN is 203.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on December 26, 2023 was 8.20M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by -2.82relation to previous closing price of 2.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that European Union turns nastier for AI companies. Here’s a sneak peek into four such companies that are likely to face hurdles due to the latest A.I.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MOHAJER KEYVAN, who sale 70,098 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Dec 15. After this action, MOHAJER KEYVAN now owns 1,326,639 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $154,216 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 62,729 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 533,117 shares at $138,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -1716.62, with -95.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.