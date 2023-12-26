Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen a -2.16% decrease in the past week, with a 13.74% gain in the past month, and a 32.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of 20.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNOW is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNOW is 301.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on December 26, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has plunged by -0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 195.67, but the company has seen a -2.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Despite promising product launches, Snowflake shares continued to underperform major cloud peers during 2023. 2024 could be a make-or-break year for the company, where it turns out whether it can restore its former glory. After taking a deeper dive into fundamentals, I believe there is a real possibility for the latter.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $240 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNOW Trading at 15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.00. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw 35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Degnan Christopher William, who sale 115,038 shares at the price of $200.53 back on Dec 14. After this action, Degnan Christopher William now owns 147,369 shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $23,068,912 using the latest closing price.

Kleinerman Christian, the SVP, Product Management of Snowflake Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $198.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Kleinerman Christian is holding 758,067 shares at $297,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.