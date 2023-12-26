SNDL Inc (SNDL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNDL is 3.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNDL is 258.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDL on December 26, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

SNDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) has jumped by 5.48 compared to previous close of 1.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-20 that In 2024, the cannabis sector and top marijuana stocks remain a dynamic and evolving landscape, with ancillary and Canadian cannabis stocks standing out as areas of significant interest. Ancillary companies, which provide vital services and products to the cannabis industry without directly engaging in cultivation or sales, have emerged as a robust segment. They offer a diverse range of opportunities, from technology solutions and equipment suppliers to marketing and legal services. This sector is particularly appealing because it benefits from the growth of the cannabis industry while mitigating the legal and regulatory risks directly associated with cannabis production and sales.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL Inc (SNDL) has seen a 4.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.05% gain in the past month and a -25.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for SNDL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for SNDL’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SNDL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SNDL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNDL Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4583. In addition, SNDL Inc saw -26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SNDL Inc stands at -47.05. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.07. Equity return is now at value -15.51, with -12.59 for asset returns.

Based on SNDL Inc (SNDL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.50. Total debt to assets is 10.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SNDL Inc (SNDL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.