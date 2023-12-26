Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) is 5.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for SBSW is 706.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. On December 26, 2023, SBSW’s average trading volume was 6.00M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) has increased by 1.44 when compared to last closing price of 5.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that Sibanye Stillwater’s share price has plunged over 50% year-to-date due to the decline in rhodium and palladium prices. The company’s gold mining operations in South Africa are high-cost and about a third is unprofitable, even with gold at all-time highs. Sibanye’s investments in battery metals and recycling ventures raise questions about the company’s capital allocation strategy.

SBSW’s Market Performance

SBSW’s stock has risen by 7.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.34% and a quarterly drop of -13.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.79% for SBSW stock, with a simple moving average of -16.35% for the last 200 days.

SBSW Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +28.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR saw -47.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.07 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.