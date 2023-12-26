Should You Invest in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PYPL is $73.99, which is $12.15 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.07B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for PYPL on December 26, 2023 was 15.67M shares.

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.35relation to previous closing price of 62.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that On Dec. 19, the NASDAQ 100 hit 16,772.71, an all-time high, with plenty of Nasdaq 100 stocks to buy. Up 53% year-to-date due to its surge in 2023, it is the tech-heavy index’s best annual return since 2009.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has experienced a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.76% rise in the past month, and a 5.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for PYPL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYPL Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.89. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Alford Peggy, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $56.76 back on Nov 27. After this action, Alford Peggy now owns 40,601 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc, valued at $851,428 using the latest closing price.

Auerbach Jonathan, the Chief Strat., Gr & Data Ofr of PayPal Holdings Inc, sale 64,957 shares at $55.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Auerbach Jonathan is holding 79,051 shares at $3,610,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 18.82, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.