Should You Invest in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Now?

The public float for JYD is 8.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for JYD on December 26, 2023 was 45.67K shares.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD)’s stock price has decreased by -54.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.79. However, the company has seen a -57.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-24 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers.

JYD’s Market Performance

JYD’s stock has fallen by -57.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.68% and a quarterly drop of -39.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.16% for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.87% for JYD stock, with a simple moving average of -53.82% for the last 200 days.

JYD Trading at -42.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.17%, as shares sank -27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD fell by -57.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6355. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd saw -74.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

Based on Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD), the company’s capital structure generated 75.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.88. Total debt to assets is 31.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.82.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 3.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.