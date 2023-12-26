Should You Invest in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) Now?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BTI is at 0.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTI is $30.84, which is $17.52 above the current market price. The public float for BTI is 2.23B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for BTI on December 26, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BTI) stock’s latest price update

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 29.08. However, the company has experienced a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

BTI’s Market Performance

BTI’s stock has fallen by -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.05% and a quarterly drop of -9.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for British American Tobacco Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.21% for BTI’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTI Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.27. In addition, British American Tobacco Plc ADR saw -27.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+70.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 11.51, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.02. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.