Should You Invest in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) Now?

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ANSS is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANSS is $317.46, which is -$40.52 below the current market price. The public float for ANSS is 86.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for ANSS on December 26, 2023 was 528.29K shares.

The stock price of Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has surged by 18.08 when compared to previous closing price of 303.16, but the company has seen a 21.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-22 that Synopsys (SNPS) is in talk with Ansys (ANSS) about acquiring the company, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The Journal reports that the design-software companies could reach a deal in early 2024, though the outlet’s source cautions there is potential for the talks to fall apart.

ANSS’s Market Performance

Ansys Inc. (ANSS) has experienced a 21.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.92% rise in the past month, and a 18.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for ANSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.98% for ANSS stock, with a simple moving average of 15.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $295 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANSS Trading at 23.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS rose by +21.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.47. In addition, Ansys Inc. saw 48.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Gopal Ajei, who sale 9,566 shares at the price of $298.29 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gopal Ajei now owns 213,977 shares of Ansys Inc., valued at $2,853,442 using the latest closing price.

Gopal Ajei, the President and CEO of Ansys Inc., sale 5,264 shares at $305.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Gopal Ajei is holding 213,977 shares at $1,607,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ansys Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 10.13, with 7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Ansys Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ansys Inc. (ANSS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.