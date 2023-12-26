Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SHOP stock has gone up by 0.01%, with a monthly gain of 8.27% and a quarterly surge of 43.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Shopify Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for SHOP’s stock, with a 31.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SHOP is at 2.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHOP is $73.96, which is -$2.87 below the current market price. The public float for SHOP is 1.16B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOP on December 26, 2023 was 11.59M shares.

The stock price of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) has surged by 0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 76.14, but the company has seen a 0.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that Despite the still-present threat of a recession and the relatively high inflation, 2023 – and especially its later months – brought respite to investors and created room for renewed optimism.

SHOP Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.37. In addition, Shopify Inc saw 121.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc stands at -61.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.59. Equity return is now at value -13.53, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Shopify Inc (SHOP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.49. Total debt to assets is 12.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shopify Inc (SHOP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.