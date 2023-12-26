SES AI Corporation (SES) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for SES is 168.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SES on December 26, 2023 was 529.04K shares.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that There’s a strong argument to be made that investors should consider mid-cap AI stocks currently. The markets expect that the Fed will hold interest rates steady moving forward.

SES’s Market Performance

SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a -13.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.57% decline in the past month and a -6.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.63% for SES’s stock, with a -17.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SES Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES fell by -13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1230. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -41.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 11,242 shares at the price of $2.09 back on Dec 18. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,510,122 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $23,538 using the latest closing price.

Makharia Rohit, the PRES. & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 212,000 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Makharia Rohit is holding 104,603 shares at $479,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -13.69, with -12.26 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SES AI Corporation (SES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.