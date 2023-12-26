SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLS is 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SLS is 31.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLS on December 26, 2023 was 702.97K shares.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.30 in comparison to its previous close of 1.15, however, the company has experienced a -11.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that the topline clinical data from the final analysis of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) in Wilms’ tumor-1 (WT1)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT03761914) will be presented at an e-Poster session at the 2023 International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) Annual Global Meeting taking place November 5-7, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

SLS’s Market Performance

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) has experienced a -11.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.99% rise in the past month, and a -33.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.94% for SLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for SLS’s stock, with a -28.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on July 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SLS Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLS fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0830. In addition, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc saw -56.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3195.00 for the present operating margin

+44.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc stands at -4130.10. The total capital return value is set at -237.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -313.11. Equity return is now at value -874.00, with -224.87 for asset returns.

Based on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.30. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.