Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is 34.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is $57.60, which is $19.02 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 510.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On December 26, 2023, SE’s average trading volume was 9.40M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has soared by 1.61 in relation to previous closing price of 37.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that While inflation is certainly coming under control in the United States, geopolitical shifts elsewhere will continue to be a strong determinant of U.S. equities performance. Geopolitical tensions between the United States and China as well as renewed conflict in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas War, could either benefit or seriously dent investors’ portfolios if they’re not vigilant.

SE’s Market Performance

SE’s stock has risen by 7.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.88% and a quarterly drop of -4.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for Sea Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for SE’s stock, with a -31.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SE Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.70. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 12.13, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.