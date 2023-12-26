Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) has surged by 0.57 when compared to previous closing price of 10.56, but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) Right Now?

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SCRM is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCRM is 73.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SCRM on December 26, 2023 was 192.26K shares.

SCRM’s Market Performance

SCRM’s stock has seen a 0.38% increase for the week, with a 0.28% rise in the past month and a 1.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.58% for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for SCRM’s stock, with a 2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCRM Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCRM rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 4.36, with 4.19 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp (SCRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.