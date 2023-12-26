Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) is above average at 18.43x. The 36-month beta value for SLB is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLB is $69.72, which is $16.64 above than the current price. The public float for SLB is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of SLB on December 26, 2023 was 8.65M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 52.58. However, the company has seen a 1.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that After an impressive 2023, the market could throw investors some curve balls in 2024. While it’s calm now, several 2024 risks could increase volatility and pressure stocks.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB’s stock has risen by 1.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.07% and a quarterly drop of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Schlumberger Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for SLB’s stock, with a 0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $81 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLB Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.28. In addition, Schlumberger Ltd. saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $52.44 back on Nov 27. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 169,765 shares of Schlumberger Ltd., valued at $327,750 using the latest closing price.

Rennick Gavin, the President New Energy of Schlumberger Ltd., sale 6,675 shares at $52.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Rennick Gavin is holding 39,958 shares at $352,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Ltd. stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.71, with 9.24 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.