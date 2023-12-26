Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.57relation to previous closing price of 23.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-25 that 2024 could be an excellent year for electric vehicle stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RIVN is 668.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.25% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RIVN was 41.76M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN stock saw an increase of 1.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.24% and a quarterly increase of 9.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.60% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of 27.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at 28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +41.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.91. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw 25.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $17.08 back on Nov 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $55,766 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,265 shares at $24.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 173,030 shares at $79,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -43.52, with -31.76 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.