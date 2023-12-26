RiskOn International Inc (ROI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) has plunged by -23.65 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a 4.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ: ROI ) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors in the gaming platform company react to insider buying. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Milton C.

Is It Worth Investing in RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ROI is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ROI is 2.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on December 26, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ROI’s Market Performance

ROI stock saw a decrease of 4.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -57.40% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 77.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 36.48% for RiskOn International Inc (ROI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.30% for ROI stock, with a simple moving average of -88.82% for the last 200 days.

ROI Trading at -63.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 77.21%, as shares sank -59.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2100. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -97.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 103,525 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Dec 11. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 139,000 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $16,088 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 7,000 shares at $158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -372.43, with -153.77 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.