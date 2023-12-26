Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has plunge by 6.15relation to previous closing price of 16.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that When developing their trading strategies, investors seek vehicles that not only provide diversification but also align with their risk tolerance and investment goals.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIOT is $18.60, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 196.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.22% of that float. The average trading volume for RIOT on December 26, 2023 was 24.84M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen a 13.76% increase in the past week, with a 53.28% rise in the past month, and a 92.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.52% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 50.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 48.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +47.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw 424.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Jackman William Richard, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Dec 08. After this action, Jackman William Richard now owns 947,557 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $893,669 using the latest closing price.

Marleau Hubert, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 51,165 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Marleau Hubert is holding 27,860 shares at $628,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.