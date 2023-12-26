Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has soared by 20.52 in relation to previous closing price of 3.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO, and Narayan Prabhu, CFO of Reviva, will participate in The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference, taking place December 7, 2023 in New York, NY.

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RVPH is at -0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVPH is 22.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.49% of that float. The average trading volume for RVPH on December 26, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

RVPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen a 22.75% increase in the past week, with a 2.43% rise in the past month, and a -3.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.39% for RVPH’s stock, with a -8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +22.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -636.05, with -255.91 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.