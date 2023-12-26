Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by analysts is $18.70, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for RF is 927.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RF was 10.05M shares.

RF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has surged by 0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 19.14, but the company has seen a -1.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-27 that Regions Financial Corp.’s stock RF, +2.63% was down by 0.9% in premarket trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja downgraded the bank to neutral from overweight on the heels of third-quarter earnings and cut its target price to $16.50 from $19. JPMorgan also removed Regions Financial from its analyst focus list.

RF’s Market Performance

RF’s stock has fallen by -1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.14% and a quarterly rise of 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Regions Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.95% for RF stock, with a simple moving average of 8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $17.10 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RF Trading at 18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +20.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Regions Financial Corp. saw -10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Lusco C. Matthew, who sale 28,617 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Lusco C. Matthew now owns 103,307 shares of Regions Financial Corp., valued at $499,839 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ronald G., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $20.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Smith Ronald G. is holding 281,151 shares at $209,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corp. stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 15.14, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corp. (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.