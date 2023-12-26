Realty Income Corp. (O) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 56.96. However, the company has experienced a -0.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that 2023 has been a challenging year for REITs, but their balance sheets remain solid and well-positioned for uncertainty. Realty Income, Agree Realty, and VICI Properties are three REITs that offer potential for growth and have attractive valuations. As interest rates decrease and investor fears are relieved, REIT stocks are expected to rebound, making them a good investment opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is above average at 43.21x. The 36-month beta value for O is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for O is $60.67, which is $3.78 above than the current price. The public float for O is 723.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume of O on December 26, 2023 was 6.84M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stock saw an increase of -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.72% and a quarterly increase of 11.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Realty Income Corp. (O). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for O stock, with a simple moving average of -0.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $63 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

O Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.43. In addition, Realty Income Corp. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Chapman A. Larry, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $56.98 back on Dec 18. After this action, Chapman A. Larry now owns 10,590 shares of Realty Income Corp., valued at $199,436 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Neil, the of Realty Income Corp., sale 26,600 shares at $65.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Abraham Neil is holding 41,630 shares at $1,738,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.65 for the present operating margin

+43.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corp. stands at +26.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.95. Equity return is now at value 3.02, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corp. (O), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 40.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Realty Income Corp. (O) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.