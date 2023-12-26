Real-Time Update: Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has seen a 18.38% increase in the past week, with a 19.72% gain in the past month, and a -17.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.12% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.20% for SOPA’s stock, with a -42.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOPA is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SOPA is 13.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOPA on December 26, 2023 was 744.23K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 26.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that There are growth ideas and then there are the top hypergrowth stocks to buy, enterprises that provide zero guarantees other than raising your blood pressure. So, if you already have high blood pressure, investing in the hypergrowth sector will almost surely be hazardous to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOPA Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares surge +26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2750. In addition, Society Pass Inc saw -66.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Inc stands at -599.52. The total capital return value is set at -112.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.53. Equity return is now at value -116.07, with -72.40 for asset returns.

Based on Society Pass Inc (SOPA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.