RayzeBio Inc.’s (RYZB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RYZB stock has gone up by 129.19%, with a monthly gain of 168.00% and a quarterly surge of 231.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.94% for RayzeBio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 139.73% for RYZB’s stock, with a 177.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RYZB is 30.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RYZB was 285.69K shares.

RYZB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RayzeBio Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB) has jumped by 100.85 compared to previous close of 30.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 129.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that Shares in RayzeBio (NASDAQ: RYZB ) doubled after Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY ) said it will buy it for about $4.1 billion. Bristol Myers is paying $62.50 per share for the cancer drug maker, which is based in San Diego.

RYZB Trading at 169.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 97.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +171.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYZB rose by +129.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.55. In addition, RayzeBio Inc. saw 155.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYZB starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 1,388,889 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 4,899,144 shares of RayzeBio Inc., valued at $25,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, RayzeBio Inc. (RYZB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.