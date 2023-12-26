QuantumScape Corp (QS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, QS stock has gone down by -6.60%, with a monthly gain of 25.53% and a quarterly surge of 10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for QuantumScape Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for QS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for QS is 324.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on December 26, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.54 in comparison to its previous close of 7.34, however, the company has experienced a -6.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-24 that Steps closer to commercialization look real. But where’s the money to build factories coming from?

QS Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +23.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 34,607 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 575,936 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $263,802 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, the Chief Legal Officer of QuantumScape Corp, sale 44,848 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III is holding 748,854 shares at $315,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.