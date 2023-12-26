Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 22.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) is $140.02, which is -$3.47 below the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 26, 2023, QCOM’s average trading volume was 8.37M shares.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 142.44. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-25 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

QCOM’s Market Performance

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a 0.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.54% gain in the past month and a 29.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.70% for QCOM’s stock, with a 21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $132 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.27. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw 30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from ROGERS ALEXANDER H, who sale 12,972 shares at the price of $140.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, ROGERS ALEXANDER H now owns 28,472 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $1,822,535 using the latest closing price.

CATHEY JAMES J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $134.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that CATHEY JAMES J is holding 4,450 shares at $134,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+55.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 37.07, with 14.67 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.