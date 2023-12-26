Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has surged by 0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 144.26, but the company has seen a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Based on healthy fundamentals, we have shortlisted three Dow stocks – PG, KO and IBM – that are likely to perform better in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PG is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PG is $165.50, which is $20.22 above the current price. The public float for PG is 2.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PG on December 26, 2023 was 6.75M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stock saw a decrease of 0.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $177 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.64. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 6,575 shares at the price of $153.47 back on Nov 30. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 5,620 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $1,009,065 using the latest closing price.

Keith R. Alexandra, the CEO – Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 19,661 shares at $153.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Keith R. Alexandra is holding 24,438 shares at $3,017,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.67. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.09. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.