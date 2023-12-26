Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PCSA is 18.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCSA on December 26, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

PCSA) stock’s latest price update

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCSA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -37.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that HANOVER, MD, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs to improve the efficacy and safety for patients suffering from cancer, announces that Dr. David Young, President of Research and Development, will present virtually at the MedInvest Oncology Investor Conference.

PCSA’s Market Performance

PCSA’s stock has fallen by -37.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.29% and a quarterly rise of 56.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.86% for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.27% for PCSA’s stock, with a -5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCSA Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.98%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCSA fell by -37.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6255. In addition, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -59.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCSA starting from Young David, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 12. After this action, Young David now owns 470,424 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $32,000 using the latest closing price.

Young David, the President & CEO of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Young David is holding 430,424 shares at $10,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCSA

The total capital return value is set at -121.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -165.64. Equity return is now at value -178.05, with -162.84 for asset returns.

Based on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.98. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.