Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for PRST is 30.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for PRST on December 26, 2023 was 253.69K shares.

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has dropped by -7.23 in relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that PRST has dropped significantly after an initial hype phase due to a couple of unimpressive quarters. PRST is backed heavily by insiders and other large investors who want to see common shares succeed. Due to the heavy investor backing, I don’t believe that PRST is at great risk of crippling levels of dilution seen with other small cap de-SPACs in similar financial shape.

PRST’s Market Performance

Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has experienced a -6.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month, and a -81.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.68% for PRST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.79% for PRST’s stock, with a -78.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -45.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6511. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw -76.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Kravcik Keith E, who sale 22,687 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 08. After this action, Kravcik Keith E now owns 400,000 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $14,066 using the latest closing price.

Kravcik Keith E, the Director of Presto Automation Inc, sale 15,800 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Kravcik Keith E is holding 422,687 shares at $10,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.83 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Presto Automation Inc stands at -131.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.