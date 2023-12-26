PPL Corp (PPL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PPL is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PPL is $28.40, which is $1.58 above the current price. The public float for PPL is 735.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPL on December 26, 2023 was 6.82M shares.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL)’s stock price has soared by 1.63 in relation to previous closing price of 26.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that PPL makes a strong case for investment, given its earnings growth prospects, strong return on equity and ability to increase shareholders’ value.

PPL’s Market Performance

PPL’s stock has fallen by -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.21% and a quarterly rise of 7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for PPL Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for PPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PPL Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPL fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.46. In addition, PPL Corp saw -8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPL starting from Henninger Tadd J, who sale 13,330 shares at the price of $25.99 back on Nov 16. After this action, Henninger Tadd J now owns 4,784 shares of PPL Corp, valued at $346,447 using the latest closing price.

Crockett John R III, the President of a PPL Subsidiary of PPL Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Crockett John R III is holding 9,161 shares at $154,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.63 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPL Corp stands at +9.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.55, with 2.04 for asset returns.

Based on PPL Corp (PPL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPL Corp (PPL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.