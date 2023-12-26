Polished.com Inc (POL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.38 in relation to its previous close of 4.04. However, the company has experienced a 272.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Polished.com (NYSEMKT: POL ) stock is falling on Thursday after the e-commerce company discussed an unexpected rally on Wednesday. Shares of POL stock saw an incredible surge in price during normal trading hours yesterday.

Is It Worth Investing in Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for POL is at 2.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for POL is 2.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.11% of that float. The average trading volume for POL on December 26, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

POL’s Market Performance

POL’s stock has seen a 272.13% increase for the week, with a 263.20% rise in the past month and a -26.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 139.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.04% for Polished.com Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 165.96% for POL stock, with a simple moving average of -68.73% for the last 200 days.

POL Trading at 129.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 139.96%, as shares surge +238.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL rose by +272.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw -84.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc (POL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.