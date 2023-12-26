Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is $8.59, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for PLUG is 539.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on December 26, 2023 was 34.55M shares.

PLUG stock's latest price update

The stock of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has increased by 2.49 when compared to last closing price of 4.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Altria’s smokeable products are in decline and they’re still a huge part of the company’s top line. Plug Power’s cash position is dire and more share offerings look to be in the stock’s future.

PLUG’s Market Performance

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has seen a -4.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 29.89% gain in the past month and a -39.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for PLUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.12% for PLUG’s stock, with a -46.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.30 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +30.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Plug Power Inc saw -63.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Crespo Jose Luis, who sale 31,958 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Crespo Jose Luis now owns 250,609 shares of Plug Power Inc, valued at $230,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -24.57, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.