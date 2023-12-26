Pinterest Inc (PINS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a 0.03% increase in the past week, with a 17.70% gain in the past month, and a 43.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.53% for PINS’s stock, with a 35.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for PINS is 576.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on December 26, 2023 was 10.83M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.05 in relation to its previous close of 37.36. However, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Pinterest (PINS) closed at $38.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $45 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.38. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 53.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $37.95 back on Dec 20. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 39,382 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $73,395 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 6,652 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $232,833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.