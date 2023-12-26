Phunware Inc (PHUN) Stock Observes -79.68% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PHUN stock has gone up by 3.98%, with a monthly decline of -36.37% and a quarterly plunge of -60.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.72% for Phunware Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.18% for PHUN’s stock, with a -79.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHUN is 10.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHUN is $0.78, which is $0.7 above the current price. The public float for PHUN is 168.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHUN on December 26, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

PHUN) stock’s latest price update

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.25 in relation to its previous close of 0.08. However, the company has experienced a 3.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-07 that Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has announced that its public offering of about 46.7 million shares or pre-funded warrants in lieu will be priced at $0.06 per share for proceeds of $2.8 million before the deduction of agent’s fees and other offering expenses. The funds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the expansion of its product initiatives such as monetizing its patent portfolio, PhunCoin and PhunToken.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHUN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PHUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHUN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHUN Trading at -42.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -37.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHUN rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1003. In addition, Phunware Inc saw -89.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHUN starting from Manlunas Eric, who sale 25,188 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, Manlunas Eric now owns 50,000 shares of Phunware Inc, valued at $7,488 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHUN

Equity return is now at value -206.72, with -84.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phunware Inc (PHUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.